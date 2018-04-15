90-year-old piece of hockey history auctioned off for Humboldt

A Vancouver Island hockey fan and memorabilia collector raised $5,800 for Humboldt, Sask., after he auctioned a 1928 arena seat from the old Boston Garden.

Since the tragic bus crash that has so far claimed 16 lives, people around the world have donated over $11 million to a fundraising effort to support the victims.

Vancouver Island man Rod Hurst wanted to contribute as well.

"I just wanted to do my part. To do something as a Canadian and a hockey fan. I thought it would be one of those things that would catch everybody's attention," Hurst told All Points West host Jason D'Souza.

Special possession

Hurst, a moving truck driver, described the chair as wooden, small, and autographed by 42 former NHLers including Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito.

"It's pretty old. I don't think it would hold me," he said.

A long-time sports memorabilia collector, Hurst bought the chair off a Calgary dealer but it needed some work. He estimates the purchase and repairs cost him $2,600.

Rod Hurst shows off the seat — along with some of the rest of his memorabilia collection. (Bob Langille)

Hurst says the seat is a prized possession for him but the crash in Saskatchewan has moved him so greatly he's willing to part with it.

"I'm a father and it touched my heart," he said, becoming audibly emotional. "We're all Canadians. We're all hockey fans. We're all parents… it brought the whole country together."

To be delivered

The seat was sold to a person who lives just outside Humboldt.

Hurst says he plans to drive out to the buyer's house personally to deliver the chair, shake his hand, visit the Humboldt arena and pay his respects with his wife.

Listen to the full story:

A Vancouver Island hockey fan and memorabilia collector put a prized piece of sports history on the auction block to support fundraising efforts for Humboldt, Sask. 7:09

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West