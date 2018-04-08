Okanagan family stars alongside Nicolas Cage in sci-fi thriller

It was a dream come true for one Penticton, B.C. movie star: on Friday she sat in her hometown theatre, watching her own performance on the big screen.

Destee Klyne, a 30-year-old actor, played the daughter of a revolutionist nomad in sci-fi thriller Humanity Bureau.

The movie, opening in theatres this weekend, features familiar landmarks of the South Okanagan — and more than one local found their way into the cast.

Klyne shares the bill not only with Nicolas Cage but also with her nine-year-old son, Jett Klyne, and her husband, a stunt double for actor Hugh Dillon.

"It was amazing to have such a calibre of talent right here in our backyard," Klyne said. "Being able to share the screen with an Academy award-winning actor doesn't happen often."

Jett plays a young Noah Kross, Cage's character, in his twenty-third performance.

"I just love everything about it," he told CBC Radio West's Sarah Penton.

"When I was born my dad said he wanted to share me with the world. At least that's what I've heard."

Humanity Bureau, which follows a U.S. agency that exiles unproductive members of society in the wake of devastating climate change, opened on April 6, 2018.

​With files from CBC Radio One's Radio West.