The Vancouver Humane Society is calling for the cancellation of a bull riding event set to take place in Lumby, B.C. next month — calling the practice inhumane.

The 'Bull Bash & Barn Dance' fundraiser is scheduled for April 22 and will include at least two rounds of bull riding presented by D&B Rodeo Stock — the fundraiser aims to raise money for local arena improvements.

But critics say the event will cause the animals fear, pain and distress, and should be called off.

"Rodeo bulls buck because a flank strap is tightened around their hindquarters, causing stress. We believe no animal should suffer for the sake of human amusement," said Peter Fricker, spokesman for the Vancouver Humane Society.



"We hope compassionate people in Lumby will speak out for the animals and call for the cancellation of this inhumane event."

Society contacted by concerned residents

Fricker said he was made aware of the upcoming event when he was contacted by concerned citizens in Lumby.

He called for the event's cancellation in a letter sent to local media, but organizer Angie Clowry was quick to come to its defence.

"From my experience, those bulls are treated way better than my Australian Shepherd dog is," said Clowry.

"I'm not saying that there isn't a stress, I'm not saying that it's better than living a life in a tranquil field, but these animals are treated very well, they get the best nutrition, the best vet service."

"To say that they're abused ... I can't say that this animal is abused," she said.

Organizer disputes abuse claims

Clowry did her own research and sent out an email to media detailing what she considers to be myths around the sport.

"Are they trained to buck? Absolutely. Are they poked and prodded and hurt to make them perform? They are not," she said.

"Animal activists have an important job drawing attention to abused animals.... but to be against or hope to outlaw animals from performing tasks they are physically adapted to perform robs them of the purpose of their being."

Clowry said the event is still scheduled to go ahead despite the criticism and she welcomes questions from residents.

"I am happy to hear your concerns and listen to your feedback to create the best and safest event possible."

With files from Radio West.