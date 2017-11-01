RCMP say the human remains found on a farm in the Silver Creek area between Salmon Arm and Vernon, B.C., have been identified as that of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon.

On Friday, her parents were asked by RCMP to provide blood samples, according to her father, Darcy Genereaux. Genereaux and Laurie Nixon visited the local RCMP detachment the same day to have blood drawn.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux's death, but police are treating it as suspicious.

They are asking anyone who had seen Genereaux leading up to and around May 29 to contact the police tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Search of property continues

Genereaux was among at least five other women missing in same area.

Earlier, RCMP said it was too early to speculate whether the remains were connected to the disappearance of the women. Today, they said they had spoken to those other families linked to the search about the investigation's update.

Police say the search of the property is still ongoing, and additional resources and equipment have been brought in to facilitate the police work.

Curtis Sagmoen, the man whose family farm is at the centre of the search, appeared in court last Thursday on firearms charges in relation to an incident earlier this year.