Human remains have been found near the base of a waterfall in the Fraser Valley, close to where a hiker and her partner went missing this summer.

Police have not confirmed that the remains found this weekend are those of Australian Sophie Dowsley, who disappeared in July. Her partner, Gregory James Tiffin, is already confirmed dead after his body was discovered in the same general area.

"We're basically waiting for confirmation of identity from the coroner," Staff Sgt. Stephen Vrolyk told CBC News.

But, he added: "We aren't looking for anyone else in that area at this time."

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Dowsley and Tiffin were last seen July 8 at a business in Harrison Hot Springs, just before setting out for a hike.

They were reported missing two days later, and Tiffin's body was recovered July 19 near Statlu Lake, north of Agassiz.

On Saturday, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue discovered human remains near the base of Statlu Falls, which has been the site of previous fatalities.

Dowsley's brother has previously said that a personal item of Sophie's was found below the same waterfall.

The search for Dowsley was called off July 24.