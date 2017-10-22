RCMP have discovered human remains at a rural B.C. property between Salmon Arm and Vernon, on the same road that was the subject of a police warning earlier this month.

Mounties were executing a search warrant in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road on Saturday when they made the discovery, according to a statement.

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the discovery, which is being treated as suspicious.

The B.C. Coroners Service was also on scene.

On Sunday, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said he couldn't confirm why officers had a search warrant for the property.

Previous incident in area prompted warning

On Aug. 28, police responded to the same block of Salmon River Road after a man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

The pair had agreed to meet over an online website used by sex-trade workers and escorts, but RCMP said the man pulled out a gun when she arrived. The woman was able to get away and a 36-year-old man was arrested, but was released without charges.

On Oct. 13, RCMP released a statement about the August incident, warning of "the possible risk to the general public and women sex workers."

The statement encouraged the public — especially escorts and sex workers — to take "any measures they deem necessary to safeguard" themselves.

Moskaluk wouldn't confirm if the August incident and Saturday's discovery are related.