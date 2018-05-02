Partial human remains have been found in a Burnaby, B.C., park.

A passerby called RCMP after making the grim discovery in a wooded area of Confederation Park around 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Investigators later confirmed the remains are human.

A statement said officers will be on scene for a few days as the investigation continues.

Portion of Confederation Park remains closed this morning after <a href="https://twitter.com/BurnabyRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BurnabyRCMP</a> discovered human remains in a wooded area yesterday morning. The rest of the park remains open to the public. <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofBurnaby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofBurnaby</a> <a href="https://t.co/1gpdWOm7VF">pic.twitter.com/1gpdWOm7VF</a> —@gpsmendoza

The remains haven't been identified and RCMP say it's too early to identify how they ended up in the park.

Officials said there is no risk to the public.