Skip to Main Content
Human remains found in Burnaby's Confederation Park

Notifications

New

Human remains found in Burnaby's Confederation Park

A passerby made the grim discovery on Monday.

RCMP expected to be on scene for several days

CBC News ·
Investigators remained at Confederation Park in Burnaby, B.C., well into Tuesday night after partial human remains were discovered by a passerby earlier in the day. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Partial human remains have been found in a Burnaby, B.C., park.

A passerby called RCMP after making the grim discovery in a wooded area of Confederation Park around 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Investigators later confirmed the remains are human.

A statement said officers will be on scene for a few days as the investigation continues.

The remains haven't been identified and RCMP say it's too early to identify how they ended up in the park.

Officials said there is no risk to the public.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us