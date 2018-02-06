Police are investigating after a passerby found what appeared to be human bones in an Abbotsford field on Monday.

The remains were discovered in the 1600 block of Riverside Road near King Road around 1 p.m., local police said in a statement.

Sgt. Judy Bird said forensics teams, major crime detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are on scene Tuesday, not far from the Sumas Way exit off Highway 1.

She said it's a farming and industrial area, but that the remains were found in a wooded area.

The officer said the police investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as it progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at (604) 859-5225, text 222973 or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.