Member's of B.C.'s jazz scene are coming together to support a local icon.

More than a dozen musicians will take the stage in North Vancouver to support B.C. jazz legend and Juno award-winner Hugh Fraser after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Among the many musicians that will recite some of his classic compositions at the Blueshore Financial Centre for Performing is Campbell Ryga, a Juno winner in his own right.

"What we want to do out of love and gratitude is to help support him into the next phase of his life after treatment and surgery," he told host Margaret Gallagher on CBC's Hot Air.

Hugh Fraser is a conductor, pianist, and trombone player. (Hugh Fraser)

"We love him, and we want to help him along at this time in his life. We decided to create this concert for him."

Nearly 20 musicians, including Fraser's own quintent, will perform at the fundraising concert where all proceeds will go to Fraser as he enters the next phase of recovery, which includes surgery and chemotherapy.

"He hasn't been able to play at all since last July, so we're just trying to make life a little bit easier for him," said Ryga.

"As a self-employed musician, he doesn't have any kind of income at the present time — and he could really use the help."

'He's given us so much'

Fraser is known for his onstage energy and presence, assuming the roles of composer, pianist, and trombone soloist during his shows.

He's been recognized as Canadian Trombonist of the Year several times over and has taken his music across the world, including London, New York and Guatemala.

The Hugh Fraser Quintet performs a show in Antigua, Guatemala. (Hugh Fraser)

Ryga says he met Fraser when the two were in music college many decades ago, before he was even old enough to drink.

Since then, Fraser has emerged as a mentor to many artists, developing several creative and educational programs both nationally and internationally, including the Hugh Fraser International Jazz Orchestra Workshop and the Vancouver Ensemble of Jazz Improvisation.

"He's given us so much as far as creative inspiration. He's given us the experiences of being involved in his groups, his continual support and his belief in us. We just wanted to be able to give Hugh a chance to relax and let us embrace him and create this reality for him," said Ryga.

Campbell Ryga is an award-winning Canadian jazz musician and son of famous playwright George Ryga. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

Ryga says there's one thing the show will be missing — and that's Fraser himself. But with many of the musician's colleagues and contemporaries onstage, Ryga says the tribute will be special and personal.

"The basic theme of this concert is looking up — and looking up happens to be a composition that Hugh had written for the Hugh Fraser quintet."

The Hugh Fraser tribute and benefit concert takes place Jan. 14 , at the Blueshore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts at Capilano University.

With files from CBC's Hot Air

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio labelled: B.C. jazz musicians band together as local legend battles cancer