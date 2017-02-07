This is Harrison Hot Springs like you've probably never seen it.

While the spa town does get its fair share of snow, it got close to 60 centimetres between Friday and Sunday — an unusual amount, according to CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Entombed cars

Several people took to social media to show just how trapped their cars were by the heavy snowfall.

Wagstaffe, who was at Harrison Hot Springs this past weekend, said there was an hour-long line of people at the reception desk waiting just to get their hands on shovels provided by the hotel.

So much for the BBQ plans

Elsewhere in the Fraser Valley

Watch this video of the snow in Harrison Hot Springs as well as the Fraser Valley.

Heavy snowfall in Fraser Valley0:30

But it wasn't all bad...