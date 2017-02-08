When B.C. Stats released their population estimates at the end of January 2017, Clint Dahl couldn't understand them.

"It made absolutely no sense to me," said the real estate agent and developer based out of Prince George.

For the third year in a row, the provincial agency indicated the city's population was dropping, from more than 74,000 in 2013 to less than 71,000 in 2016.

"Every other indicator pointed to increases in population," Dahl said.

"In the student K-12 area, we have growth ... housing starts are still strong, vacancy rates are real low. All those indicators said that we should be growing in population."

The downward trend stood in contrast to other B.C. regional centres, with cities like Kelowna, Kamloops and Nanaimo posting continuous growth.

That made Prince George a tough sale, says Dahl.

"People that are potentially moving up here, looking to invest up here kind of go 'wow, I don't know, the town it says it's declining so why would I invest up there?'"

Dahl expects things to get easier now that Statistics Canada has released its 2016 numbers.

According to the federal agency, Prince George posted its second-highest population ever in 2016: 74,003, a full 3,000 more than B.C. Stats estimates.

Prince George's economic development manager Melissa Barcellos is glad to see the change, but not surprised.

"All of the economic indicators that we look at other than population, everything looked great for the city," she said.

Like Dahl, she expects to have an easier time selling the city now.

"When we're trying to attract business to Prince George, population is a big part of site selectors decision-making," she said.

"One of their biggest concerns is an available workforce ... that gives some assurance that they'll have their staffing needs met."

Boom and bust

B.C. Stats estimates are considered less accurate than Stats Canada, but according to Jaylene MacIver they have a major advantage: frequency.

MacIver is manager of community development for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, which includes Fort Nelson in B.C.'s far northeast.

She points out that the last official population count was 2011, when Fort Nelson was in the midst of an oil and gas boom.

Fort Nelson saw the second-fastest population decline among Canadian communities with more than 5,000 people in 2011. (Fort Nelson Chamber of Commerce)

Then in 2016 they were in the midst of a decline, which led to a recorded population decrease of 8.6 per cent, the second highest per capita for a designated municipality in Canada.

MacIver said simply looking at these five-year snapshots doesn't paint a full picture.

"With the hills and valleys in a resource community ... you tend to see things from the top of a hill," she said.

"The ride down can be a tough one, but when you look at the [broader trends] it's not such a bad decrease."

The Wolverine coal mine in Tumbler Ridge is one of three purchased by the newly formed Conuma Coal. The Wolverine mine is estimated to provide 220 direct jobs. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

It's a similar story in Tumbler Ridge, whose population dropped by over 700, or 26 per cent, between 2011 and 2016.

The 2016 census records a point where every coal mine in the community had shut down, putting hundreds out of work.

It doesn't capture the fact that three of the mines were purchased at the end of 2016, putting people back to work and back in the community.

"For sales have changed to sold and things like that," said mayor Don McPherson, adding there are several other potential mining starts down the road — meaning the recorded population decline could be gone by year's end.

MacIver said the federal census is a useful tool for measuring a community's growth, but other indicators are important as well.

"With a five-year census cycle, a lot can happen in a resource-based community."