The final debate has wrapped, party leaders are heading into the last week of campaigning and voters have begun heading to the advance polls as May 9 — general election day in B.C. — fast approaches.

Here's what you need to know about casting your ballot.

How to vote

You can vote in advance, on general election day or by mail.

Advance voting begins on April 29 and 30, as well as May 3 to 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT. Check your voter card to find out which stations are open near you.

On May 9, voting places will also be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — except at district electoral offices, which will close at 4 p.m.

Voters who wish to send their ballots in by mail must ensure that they arrive at the electoral office before 8 p.m. PT on election day. Read more about mail-in ballots.

Where to vote

Elections BC has created a map of voting places across the province, which you can search through here.

You can use this list to find stations in your electoral district by alphabetical order.

What you need

Voters need to have proof of their identity and address in order to cast a ballot.

Option 1: A government-issued card that includes name, photo and address (such as a driver's license)

Option 2: Two pieces of ID that both show your name and one of which shows your address

Or, thirdly, voters without documentation can have someone vouch for them.

What if I haven't registered yet?

Phone and online registration has closed, but you can still register when you show up to cast a ballot so long as you're:

A Canadian citizen

A B.C. resident for the past six months

At least 18 years old

If you're not sure about your registration status, contact Elections BC.