Executive orders, mass shootings, and immigration bans — there's been no shortage of controversial headlines in 2017, and many children might be trying to make sense of them.

According to Dr. Shimi Kang, director of Vancouver's Child and Youth Mental Health clinic, children are frequently exposed to news events through technology and their peers, and it often shapes how they perceive their environment,.

"Children are very in tune with what's happening in the world — even young children," she told host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's B.C. Almanac.

According to Kang, racist attitudes can begin as early as the age of three and are often informed by the news media.

Making it digestible

Kang says it's important to keep children informed, even if the news can be troubling. But, says parents must do so cautiously.

"We do want to be aware of what's happening in our environment, what's happening in the news, and how we are communicating. But we don't need to tell children everything," she said. "Age appropriate disclosure of news events is really important."

Your child may hear about a shooting, or a recent terrorist attack, and feel unsafe. In any case, Kang says the first step is to explore what they know, and where it came from.

"The approach really is to start very curious about what's on their mind first before we start giving out judgements and ideas," she said. "It's really important to find out what their baseline is, especially now when there's so much rhetoric and so many extreme views."

Kang says this gives you the opportunity to get into your child's mind and learn about where they are accessing information. By diving deeper into what they know, you can begin to dispel any false or misinformation that might lead them to having irrational fears.

"You can provide the data and the information, and not sugar coat it though," she said. "When we tell them the truth, we send them a message that the truth is something they can handle — but we want to not give excessive details."

Find the optimism

Kang says it's also necessary to end the conversations on a positive note to limit anxieties.

"You want to balance that age appropriate truth and details with optimism," she said.

Kang says each story has a silver lining, depending on where you look. For example, following the mosque shooting in Quebec, vigils formed across the country to both mourn the victims of the shooting and rally against Islamophobia.

Kang says tragic news events often strengthen communities, and that parents should drive that point home to their children.

"Increased awareness of all of these social issues is a very good thing," she said. "All of those things should be the final message of these conversations."

With files from CBC's B.C. Almanac

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio labelled: How to talk to your kids about troubling news events