Halloween may be full of spooky fun for people but for many pets the night is often stressful and terrifying.

The B.C. SPCA says shelters are often filled with pets that have bolted from their homes in the days after Halloween.

The fireworks, decorations and costumes of Halloween can make it a truly scary time for pets. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"It's not just fireworks. It's also the sound of the constant door knocking and strangers on the other side wearing costumes," said the B.C. SPCA's Lorie Chortyk.

Chortyk says there a few things a pet owner can do to make Halloween less scary for their animal.

"Keep them inside if you can. Keep them in a room as far away from the front door as you can. Get them some toys in there, maybe a little music for them to keep it all stress free," she said.

But even then, given the strangeness of the evening and an open door, some pets just might make a run for it.

"It can cause them to act out of character, either by bolting, running away or even biting people," said Chortyk. "So, another thing to remember is to make sure your pet has some identification."

Hercules, a pug dressed up like a pig, waits to take the stage during the Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest in Coconut Grove, Fla. (Amy E. Conn/The Associated Press/File)

Other tips for a happy Halloween with Fido and Fluffy:

Chocolate, especially high quality chocolate, is toxic to dogs. If your dog eats chocolate, you'll need to get it to a clinic.

Small decorations can be a hazard to curious pets who may ingest them.

If you intend to dress up your dog or cat, let it get used to its costume in the days before Halloween.

Lit pumpkins and pets can quickly turn into a fire hazard. Keep them apart.

Keep glow sticks, which contain dangerous chemicals, away from pets.

With files from Deborah Goble and CBC Regina