After a season of overindulgence, holiday shopping, hectic travel schedules, and time with the family, many people are feeling the post-holiday blues today, according to one clinical psychologist.

Jillian Haydicky with the Wishing Star Lapointe Developmental Clinic in Surrey told CBC's The Early Edition the feeling is more common than we think.

"Most people experience it as a short-term feeling of being tired, having low motivation, feeling sad or down or blah," she said. "Some people even find this is a time of year where they get sick. Their systems are more run down and they're more vulnerable to illness."

In addition to things like disrupted schedules and overspending, she explained, many people use the holidays to focus on how things ought to be rather than embracing how things actually are.

This can inevitably lead to disappointment or sadness.

Letting go of some of those expectations and finding ways to appreciate what we have now is an important start, she said.

Sleep more, eat better, and exercise

The other way to beat the blues is to simply get back to a regular routine, Haydicky said.

Return to regular sleep and eating routines and incorporate some exercise, she said.

"Remarkably, things like regular exercise are found to be very, very effective at ameliorating some of those symptoms of depression and the blues," she said.

She also recommended people schedule activities to look forward to in January.

"[Engage] in self-care activities ... even if they're small things like reading a good book, having a movie night with friends and family. Those can be things that help us get through this transitional period," she said.

Finally, Haydicky said it's important to distinguish the post-holiday blues from actual depression.

She said if the blues worsen or linger for weeks, seek support from a professional.

