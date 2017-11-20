Phase 3 of TransLink's transit fare review is now underway and the transit provider is seeking your input on how distance-based fare pricing should work.

TransLink says previous rounds of feedback showed that nearly two-thirds of respondents want the current zone-based fare system to be re-jigged into a system that would base fares more closely to distance travelled.

It's now presenting two options for how distances based pricing could work:

Fares could be priced by kilometre on rapid transit, with a flat fare on buses

Fares could by priced by kilometre across the entire transit system

TransLink said that feedback also showed strong support for a system that is affordable for frequent riders. It's now seeking input on fare products that would provide benefits for frequent users, such as a pre-paid pass or a pay-as-you-go system with a fare cap after a certain time or distance.

TransLink is also considering introducing new customer discounts.

Transit riders can provide feedback until Dec. 8 by visiting the Transit Fare Review page and taking the survey.

The survey results will be used to come up with a final recommendation for potential changes to the fare structure in Phase 4 of the review next year.

Over 40,000 people participated in phases 1 and 2 of the Transit Review Plan.