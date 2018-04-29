How scarves from Vancouver are improving lives in Africa

Vancouver philanthropist Treana Peake credits an anonymous donor from her childhood as the person who compelled her to devout her life to charity.

"Every year, around the same time, someone would slip a white envelope [of money] under the door to help me and my mom get through the year," Peake told guest host Angela Sterritt during CBC's Our Vancouver.

"That person became the benchmark for the person I wanted to become."

The Obakki Foundation's Treana Peake encourages women at a refugee camp in Uganda to help her design the Bidi Bidi scarf. (Obakki Foundation)

After a career of charity work around the world, Peake created the Obakki Foundation in 2009.

She says the foundation has drilled 1,000 clean water wells in South Sudan, improving the lives of more than two million people in the country.

The symbols on the scarf designed by the women of Bidi Bidi refer to their ancient heritage, their current tragedy and their hope for the future. (CBC)

The money to drill the wells has come from the sale of coloured scarves.

The scarves are created by villagers in Uganda and South Sudan, and are decorated with symbols of each village's traditional, individual culture.

Peake says 100 per cent of the proceeds from scarf sales goes toward the well-drilling initiative. For every 500 hundred scarves sold, one well is built.

The foundation is now working on transforming Bidi Bidi — the world's largest refugee camp in Uganda — from a crisis settlement to a sustainable city, with projects focusing on clean water, education, women's initiatives and other basic needs.

With files from Our Vancouver