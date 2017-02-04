It's 100 times stronger than heroin and linked to nearly 1,000 overdose deaths last year across B.C.

No doubt fentanyl is deadly but how does it reach drug users?

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, China is the principal source country of the fentanyl that makes its way into Canada.

Watch the video above to see how officials believe fentanyl is being smuggled into Canada, and what police in both countries are doing about it.

The Fentanyl Fix is a week long series exploring potential solutions to B.C.'s opioid overdose crisis. In 2016, 914 British Columbians died by overdosing on illicit drugs.