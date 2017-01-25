Housing first strategies have had some success in large cities, but now a small city in B.C. is giving it a shot.

Housing First, Williams Lake is a non-profit that has been working for the last three months to provide housing for homeless people in the Central Interior city.

Project manager Anne Burrill says the group has six people housed so far, and is seeking the City's support to fund and launch a larger project.

"We're very early into our project. We spent a lot of time looking at the model and the research and how to implement the model in a community with much fewer resources," she told Radio West host Audrey McKinnon. "Service providers and clients overwhelmingly supported giving it a try."

Burrill defines housing first strategies as an approach to homelessness that seeks to house people first and then deal with the conditions that lead to homelessness with services after that.

Burrill believes Williams Lake would be one of the first rural communities to give the strategy a shot.

Wants to expand to 20-25 clients

Burrill says the six clients are housed in apartments with a "very supportive" landlord, and so far, things are going well for them.

She says now those people are receiving supports to achieve their goals like finding work, treating mental health problems and addiction issues.

"Housing first essentially has two components: there's a rent subsidy component and a support component," she said.

Burrill's goal for the program is to support 20-25 people annually for three years, which she believes will produce results and hopefully lead to ongoing funding.

"Some of the people we support and would support through that pilot would eventually become independent and would be able to move on," she said. "But we also have a population like every community of people who might not be able to achieve financial independence."

Burrill is presenting her group's progress to city council Tuesday night.

With files from CBC Radio One's Radio West

To hear the full story, click the audio labelled: Rural Williams Lake trying 'housing first' approach to homelessness