A Surrey, B.C. house is in ruins after flames tore through it around 11 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

Witnesses say flames extended more than 10 metres in the air, gutting the stucco bungalow.

It's believed no one was injured in the fire that drew about 30 firefighters.

One of the home's residents clutched a snake, which he said he managed to save from a terrarium.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Surrey fire officials are investigating.