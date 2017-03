A fire that destroyed a house in White Rock, B.C. was caused by arson, police say

Firefighters were called to a small house in the 1000 block of Stevens Street just after midnight Friday.

Police say a fire in White Rock Saturday morning was arson. (GP Mendoza)

No one was in the house at the time of the blaze. Neighbours said the residents moved out about 10 days ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call White Rock RCMP.