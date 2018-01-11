Coastal Hospitality is suing the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association, coach James Young and 60 unidentified players and parents for allegedly causing more than $200,000 in damage to its hotel in Squamish.

In a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court, Coastal Hospitality claims that during their stay for a tournament in February of 2016, one or more of the players allegedly kicked or pushed an ice machine and ruptured a water line at the Mountain Retreat Hotel & Suites.

It claims, "water leaked into the hallway and ran down the elevator hoistways," resulting in damage to the structure and contents of the hotel, elevator and lost business.

The players were unsupervised, according to the lawsuit.

Coastal Hospitality claims that the players, parents and coaches all failed in the "duty of care" owed the hotel and failed to report the rupture "promptly" to hotel staff.

The Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association has not yet filed a response and did not respond to a request for comment.

Coastal Hospitality is seeking general and special damages, as well as costs.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.