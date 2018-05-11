Hot weather could bring more flooding to B.C. Interior
Thousands remain under evacuation orders as officials continue to monitor water levels
Latest updates
- 2,700 residents affected by evacuation orders
- 23 local states of emergency have been declared
- More flooding expected next week as warm weather arrives
- Kootenay Boundary and south Okanagan regions hit hard
- Highway 3 remains closed west of Keremeos
Thousands of British Columbians remain under evacuation orders as warming temperatures combine with rain and melting snow to create historic flood conditions across wide areas of the province.
- Thousands forced from homes in B.C. due to historic flood
- 'We just didn't have a hope': B.C. flood victims struggle
Most of the flooding is in the Southern Interior, including the Similkameen, south Okanagan and Kootenay Boundary regions, where residents are reporting floodwaters up to two metres deep.
One of the worst-hit communities is the West Kootenay city of Grand Forks, where floods have hit historic levels. Water stood at least a metre deep in some downtown streets last night, shutting down Highway 3 through town to low clearance vehicles.
Highway 3, which is one of the main routes in the region, has also been closed just west of Keremeos to all vehicles.
In the Okanagan region, flooding is also reported in the Cawston and Okanagan Falls areas, and in Osoyoos officials have ordered residents to immediately stop pumping any flood water into the sewers to avoid overwhelming the towns wastewater system.
Highway 8 has also been closed 10 kilometres west of Merritt after flood waters washed out the road.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcflood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcflood</a> more logging equipment. Crews trying to loosen stream bed loading under bridge, while deer 350 dredged channel below. 10k W of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy8?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy8</a> <a href="https://t.co/x0tamDC3HY">pic.twitter.com/x0tamDC3HY</a>—@VSAMaintenance
Warmer weather in forecast
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said the forecast is for a ridge of high pressure to build this weekend, pumping hot, dry air into the Interior.
"Temperatures for the weekend and Monday will be roughly five to 10 degrees above the seasonal average for the Southern Interior, hitting the 30s by next week," Wagstaffe said on Friday morning.
As the temperatures rise in the mountains a substantial amount of snow in the alpine areas is expected to start melting, bringing more flooding next week.
- Get the latest flood warnings from the River Forecast Centre
- Check out river forecasts on this map
David Campbell, head of the British Columbia River Forecast Centre, said many areas across the province are nearing their flood record.
"It will be a gradual build over the next couple of days," he said. "In a number of areas, we're kind of near that cusp.… Is there enough snow to keep these rivers high?"
He said the snowpack in low elevation flood areas have melted, but mid-to-high elevation areas are still at risk.
"It's that in-between middle elevation zone that we're maybe a little bit uncertain of how this hot weather is going to influence things," he said.
More than 2,700 people under evacuation order
More than 2,700 people were affected by the orders, with many struggling to salvage what they could and fortifying their properties.
The Emergency Info BC website listed evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province on Friday morning including:
- Cariboo Regional District
- Regional District of Central Kootenay
- Central Okanagan Regional District
- Okanagan Indian Band
- Upper Nicola Indian Band
- Lower Nicola Indian Band
- Regional District of Fraser-Fort George
- Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
- Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
- Lower Similkameen Indian Band
- Thompson-Nicola Regional District
The following communities have issued flooding-related Evacuation Alerts or Orders not currently available online:
- Nazko First Nation
- Nooaitch Indian Band
- Westbank First Nation
- Xat'sull First Nation (Soda Creek First Nation)
For the latest updates check the EmergencyInfoBC flooding webpage.
Lower Fraser concerns
Flooding is also a concern outside of the Interior.
The province encouraged local governments and First Nations communities along the lower Fraser River to prepare for potential flooding as it experiences high flow rates.
In the north, an area close to Smithers, B.C., was put under evacuation alert.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.