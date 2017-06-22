From concert halls to clubs to city parks, the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival features more than 300 performances over 11 days.

Hot Air host Margaret Gallagher shines a spotlight on some hot tickets and cool free shows.

Seu Jorge, June 22, The Orpheum Theatre, 8 p.m.

Brazilian singer/songwriter/guitarist performs an acoustic, samba-tinged tribute to David Bowie, inspired by Jorge's appearance in the cult 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Joel Miller with Sienna Dahlen, June 24, Downtown Jazz — Robson Stage, 6:45 p.m. FREE

Juno award-winning saxophonist/vocalist (Miller) and Nelson, B.C.-raised vocalist (Dahlen) play jazz-inspired by pop in the era of Walkmans with their six-piece Dream Cassette.

Kandace Springs performs at Pyatt Hall on June 25. (Vancouver International Jazz Festival)

Kandace Springs, June 25, Pyatt Hall, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

This soulful Nashville-based singer/songwriter/pianist was mentored by Prince, who said her voice "could melt ice."

Ingrid and Christine Jensen with Ben Monder, June 26, Performance Works, 9 p.m.

Internationally-acclaimed, multi-award-winning sisters from Nanaimo perform music from latest album Infinitude, featuring guitar heavyweight Ben Mondor, who played on David Bowie's final album, Dark Star.

Cyrus Chestnut Trio, June 27 Pyatt Hall, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Considered one of the best jazz pianists of his generation, Chestnut is known for his melodic storytelling and embrace of multiple genres. John Orysik of Coastal Jazz says Chestnut "just draws you in. It's very compelling music."

Tierney Sutton Band, June 27, Kay Meek Centre

Find out why this singer has been nominated for eight consecutive Grammy awards (one for every album she's released this past decade) as she tackles The Sting Variations — her jazz-inflected reimagining of the songs of the former Police frontman.

Branford Marsalis and the VSO, Jun 28, The Orpheum Theatre, 8 p.m.

Legendary saxophonist from the iconic Marsalis clan performs first with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, then with his long-time pianist Joey Calderazzo.

Dave Sikula's Quartet Wes, June 28, Frankie's Jazz Club, 8 p.m.

Talented Vancouver-based guitarist Dave Sikula pays tribute to Wes Montgomery in a concert originally inspired by the popular "Jazz Legends Lost & Found" series held at the club earlier this year.

Vancouver-raised, New York-based pianist Cat Toren peforms on June 30 at the Ironworks Innovation series. (Vancouver International Jazz Festival)

Cat Toren's HUMAN KIND, June 30, The Ironworks, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver-raised, Brooklyn-based pianist's newest project is inspired by today's civil rights movement and the socially conscious jazz of the 1960s.

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, July 1, David Lam Park, 3:30 p.m. FREE

Adventurous and award-winning saxophonist/flutist Jane Bunnett brings together an all-female band of Cuban all-stars, with sound that blends modern jazz with Cuban soul.