Two Spanish skiers, lost in the backcountry for four days, were rescued near Golden, B.C., over the weekend after their hotel reported them missing.

The hotel notified RCMP when the couple failed to check out and a search was immediately undertaken.

Sandra Riches, provincial coordinator of AdventureSmart, works with the hospitality industry to keep adventure tourists safe but says it shouldn't be on hotels to run safety checks on their guests.

"The people at the hotel did the right thing, kudos to them and two thumbs up, however, transferring that ... responsibility to the front desk worker is passing the buck," she said.

Riches teaches outdoor safety to individuals and businesses, many of whom come in regular contact with adventure-seeking tourists.

Hotel staff should not be an assumed safety net, she told CBC On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"This was a great ending, a positive ending, and everything worked out well, but if we could be more responsible about what we are doing ourselves and taking that on, that's the way to go," she said.

The two skiers were picked up by a SAR helicopter, taken to hospital and released with minor injuries.

Individual responsibility

At the end of the day, Riches said, it's up to the individual to take the necessary safety steps, including having the proper training for the season and carrying essential survival gear.

Anyone going on an outdoor excursion should leave a trip plan with friends or family, she emphasized, with details about where they are going and when they are coming back.

If someone at the front desk is willing and able to take a copy of a trip plan, that's great, but it shouldn't be the go-to safety system, she said.

"That's not really their responsibility to be filing [a trip plan] or checking on you at the end of their work day to make sure that you've gotten home safe and sound," she said.

