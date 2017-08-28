Premier John Horgan said it will take years for ranchers, tourism operators and communities to recover from this year's devastating wildfire season.

Horgan was in the B.C. Interior Monday to once again visit affected areas. He reassured residents that financial assistance is part of the rebuilding process.

"That always is the place you start. You want to make sure the resources are there, the dollars are there to make a difference," Horgan said in Kamloops.

He travelled to several communities in the Interior with Forests Minister Doug Donaldson, looking for first-hand information from firefighters and residents.

Horgan's itinerary included meetings with Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta and members of First Nations in the Ashcroft area to discuss specific needs and plans, as well as a visit to Kelowna, where a wildfire that broke out Thursday kept about 380 residents away from 160 properties closest to the flames.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan tours the Provincial Regional Emergency Operations Centre in Kamloops, B.C. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfires have charred more than 10,600 square kilometres since April 1.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the flames and the province has spent more than $404 million on fire suppression.

Based on a forecast of persistent hot and dry weather across southern B.C., the fire season could stretch into the fall, he said.

"Even if we get a good amount of rain over the southern part of the province, there's still going to be a tremendous amount of work to do getting these fires mopped up and extinguished," Skrepnek said.

Rebuild plans in the works

While many fires are still burning, the B.C. Wildfire Service says its focus will soon shift from safety to recovery and that the province is working on a long-term recovery plan.

Chris Duffy with Emergency Management BC said plans are in the works for a program to help communities rebuild including help for farmers, ranchers and small businesses.

About 2,000 people remain displaced and another 11,000 were on evacuation alert to leave their homes quickly if necessary, Duffy said.

Premier John Horgan toured parts of B.C.'s Interior affected by summer wildfires today. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Despite the length and intensity of the fire season, Skrepnek said there haven't been any fatalities or serious injuries.

"Given how volatile [and] dire it has been at times, I think the wildfire service [and] everyone else involved — particularly the public — has shown quite a bit of resilience," he said.

Evacuation orders lifted in Kelowna

Meanwhile, hundreds of people forced from their homes by a wildfire burning east of Kelowna, B.C., have been allowed to return, although some remain displaced.

The fire started about 25 kilometres east of Kelowna and, by Monday, had charred just under five square kilometres of bush and trees.

The Central Okanagan Regional District said an evacuation order for 263 properties was lifted Sunday morning and about 600 residents were allowed to go home.

About 400 other residents remain under evacuation order due to the flames, and people who have been allowed to return will remain on evacuation alert, meaning they must be prepared to leave again at a moment's notice.

The regional district said in a statement the return is expected to be a slow process, and residents are urged to be patient.

Household pets are allowed to go home with their owners, but other animals have been prohibited from returning in case another evacuation order is issued, the regional district said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.