Seven weeks and a day after the polls closed in British Columbia's provincial election, the end stage has officially begun.

NDP Leader John Horgan formally introduced a non confidence motion against the B.C. government Wednesday afternoon, the beginning of a series of events that could culminate with Horgan as the province's 36th premier.

"There is going to be a change in this place tomorrow," said Horgan at the beginning of his speech.

Here is the amendment @jjhorgan will be putting forward in the legislature to make Throne a confidence vote. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/NajlJ6n60Z — @richardzussman

"This has been a bizarre week for all of us. It will be a bizarre tomorrow," he said near the end.

The motion, an amendment to the throne speech, was seconded by Green MLA Sonia Furstenau and concludes as follows: "The Address in Reply to the Speech from the Throne be amended by adding the following words: 'But Her Honour's present government does not have the confidence of this House."

Following his reading of the motion, Horgan concluded the speech by telling the legislature, "I move [the] motion, with the sincere hope we can have a peaceful transition to a government that works for all British Columbians."

With 41 NDP MLAs and three Green MLAs who have agreed to support the motion, it will likely pass Thursday afternoon.

Should that happen, Premier Christy Clark will be obligated to meet Lt-Gov. Judith Guichon and tell her she can no longer command the confidence of the house.

Following that meeting — which should come shortly after the non-confidence vote concludes and the Liberals lose — Guichon will announce one of two things: either she is inviting Horgan and the NDP to form government or that she is dissolving the house, sparking another election.

More to come.