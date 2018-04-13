B.C. premier to make housing plan announcement

Skip to Main Content
British Columbia Premier John Horgan is making a housing announcement Friday morning in Coquitlam (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the government's 30-point housing plan on Friday morning in Coquitlam.

He will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson.

