New
B.C. premier to make housing plan announcement
Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the government's 30-point housing plan on Friday morning in Coquitlam.
Premier John Horgan will make announcement regarding the government's 30-point housing plan
B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the government's 30-point housing plan on Friday morning in Coquitlam.
He will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson.