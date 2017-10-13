Premier John Horgan says he has no regrets about removing tolls from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges.

His comments come after many commuters complained about a major increase in traffic and an apparent jump in the number of crashes they've seen since tolls were axed Sept. 1.

Highway 1 came to a standstill during the Tuesday morning rush hour when about 10 vehicles were involved in a string of collisions on the Port Mann.

"You never anticipate motor vehicle accidents," Horgan said.

"The volumes on the Port Mann have definitely increased, now that it is as free as the Pattullo or the Alex Fraser. We're watching this."

Busy bridges

Statistics from the Transit Investment Corporation show an increase of about 30,000 vehicles using the Port Mann Bridge every weekday, since it became a free crossing.

There has also been a substantial spike in traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge.

Police say the extra vehicles have kept them busy.

"I haven't run the stats but, anecdotally, what's happening is — it may not be more numbers — but it's more people involved in [crashes], said Sgt. Roland Pierschke with RCMP Lower Mainland Traffic Services.

"So, instead of getting one and two car fender benders, we're getting three and four car fender benders."

Horgan says the Ministry of Transportation is closely monitoring the situation, but the majority of people he hears from are pleased they no longer have to pay a toll.

"It's unfortunate it's slowed the commute," he said.

"On balance, the response I'm hearing from people in Surrey, particularly, but also Maple Ridge, and all those that use our infrastructure to move around — not just for business but for pleasure — are delighted that they're not being penalized for where they live."