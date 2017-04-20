Police are investigating after finding a body near Hope, B.C., on Thursday morning.

RCMP say they were called to a rural forest service road in the area around 7:30 a.m.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called, and in a news release, RCMP called the death "suspicious."

Police say they are still gathering evidence, and the area will be cordoned off until Thursday evening.

Hope is in the eastern Fraser Valley, east of Vancouver, at the junction of Highways 1, 3 and Highway 5 — also known as the Coquihalla.