The lawn of Blue Mountain park in Coquitlam, B.C. is adorned with spray-painted poppies, and yellow ribbons are tied around some of its trees.

It's all part of an event to honour war veterans before Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Notes of remembrance are tied around a tree in Coquitlam's Blue Mountain Park. (Megan Batchelor/CBC News)

"It's a part of community pride and also national pride," said Chrissy Bennett with the City of Coquitlam.

Bennett said the event gives residents a chance to participate, so if they haven't attended a Remembrance Day ceremony, "they still feel they've had an opportunity to give thanks."

Students in a local ESL class, which included many newcomers to Canada, volunteered to spray paint and write messages of thanks for the yellow ribbons Wednesday.

Diana Baghaei was one of the students. "I've been in Canada for just four months. This is a good opportunity to be a part of community," she said.

A volunteer spray paints a poppy in Coquitlam. (Megan Batchelor/CBC News)

City staff will be at the park to assist people with the painting every afternoon until Nov. 10.

A Remembrance Day ceremony will take place Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. at Como Lake Middle School. It will be followed by a parade to the cenotaph at Blue Mountain Park on Veteran's Way.