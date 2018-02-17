A male victim is dead after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Coquitlam.

The Coquitlam RCMP responded to reports of several shots fired and a vehicle speeding away just after 10 p.m. Friday near Sylvan Place and Riverview Crescent.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle who later died from his injuries in hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate.

According to IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang, the shooting appears to be targeted.

Shortly after the shots were reported, Coquitlam RCMP were notified about a car fire in a nearby alley behind homes on Mariner Way near Dartmoor Drive.

The vehicle on fire was a dark-coloured sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting or vehicle fire is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448).​