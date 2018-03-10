The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking the public for help as it investigates the shooting death of a 23-year-old Delta man with ties to gangs.

Investigators say Pardip Brar was the victim of gun violence near a home at 137A Street near 67 Avenue around 7 p.m. PT

He was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

IHIT has since taken over the investigation. Detectives spent the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

RCMP had the residential area taped off overnight Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Targeted attack

"Right now we don't have suspects, it's still very early on in the investigation," said Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT.

Later Saturday, Jang said in a release that the shooting is believed to be targeted and linked to gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

He also said that a white SUV and a black sedan were seen leaving the area after the shooting. IHIT wants people who know anything about the two vehicles or Brar to contact them.

Meanwhile, people who live in the area say they're worried about gang violence.

Jeannie Crane lives blocks from where the shooting took place and said she is scared of stray bullets when she walks her dog in the neighbourhood.

"It could be me any day," said Crane. "You just don't know when someone could jump out and shoot you."