A man is dead after a shooting in a Surrey residential area Friday night.

Surrey RCMP officers were called to a report of shots fired near a home at 137A Street near 67 Avenue around 7 p.m.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called out to the scene, where detectives spent the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Investigators examine evidence around a white luxury sedan, which is believed to be related to the attack. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Targeted attack

"Right now we don't have suspects, it's still very early on in the investigation," said Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT.

"From what we know of the victim ... we believe this was targeted."

Jang said he was not able to identify the victim, but said the man was known to police.

Anyone who has information on the attack is asked to contact IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous.