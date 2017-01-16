Police have arrested a suspect and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was found dead in Richmond, B.C. early Monday.
Police say they received a report of a possible homicide at around 6.30 a.m. PT near Viking Way and Cambie Road. They found the body of a man inside a business with injuries consistent with a homicide.
In a statement, IHIT said one man is in custody, and the team is working with the provincial Crown's office to determine charges.
Police also said the homicide was not a random event.
"It remains early in the investigation, but it appears that the homicide occurred between parties known to each other," said IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster.
The victim's name has not been released.