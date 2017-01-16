Police have arrested a suspect and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was found dead in Richmond, B.C. early Monday.

Police say they received a report of a possible homicide at around 6.30 a.m. PT near Viking Way and Cambie Road. They found the body of a man inside a business with injuries consistent with a homicide.

In a statement, IHIT said one man is in custody, and the team is working with the provincial Crown's office to determine charges.

Police also said the homicide was not a random event.

"It remains early in the investigation, but it appears that the homicide occurred between parties known to each other," said IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster.

​​The victim's name has not been released.