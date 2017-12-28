A shooting in Abbotsford on Thursday afternoon has left one man dead, police say.

Officers discovered the victim in the area of Bates and Harris roads at 2:23 p.m., according to a press release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

IHIT on scene in area of Bates Rd & Harris Rd, Abbotsford for a man found dead. Early but btb targeted. Call IHIT with info. — @HomicideTeam

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.