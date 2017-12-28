A shooting in Abbotsford on Thursday afternoon has left one man dead, police say.

Officers discovered the victim in the area of Bates and Harris roads at 2:23 p.m., according to a press release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police investigate an Abbotsford homicide in the pouring rain Thursday evening. (Sia Dezvareh/CBC)