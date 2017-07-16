Hundreds of homes in B.C.'s Lake Country, about 30 kilometres north of Kelowna, were evacuated Saturday evening as wildfire crews battled a spreading grass fire.

Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor told Vernon radio station 107.5 FM that residents of between 200 and 300 homes were told to leave because of the blaze.

"We have, we think, lost some structures," Windsor said.

"It's a big area. We're still trying to save some homes that are in jeopardy right now. It's going to depend on ... whether the wind picks up."

Photos from the scene show flames shooting out of one home. Windsor estimated that the fire was about 10 percent contained by 8 p.m. PT.

Bruch Smith of Central Okanagan Emergency Operations estimated that between 50 and 100 people were ordered out of their homes.

The fire was first reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., just south of Lake Country. It was last estimated by the B.C. Wildfire Service at about 30 hectares in size.

"It's a vigorous surface fire, with a moderate rate of spread, and some candling in the trees," said B.C. Wildfire Service spokespeson Ryan Turcot.

The blaze is within the jurisdiction of the local fire department, but provincial crews are assisting and the wildfire service has provided a helicopter and 11 planes to help. Nearby municipal firefighters are also pitching in.

An emergency centre for evacuees has opened up at Kelowna's Salvation Army church.

The grass fire in Lake Country was reported on Saturday afternoon. (Jennifer Rhyne/CBC News)