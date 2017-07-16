Hundreds of homes in B.C.'s Lake Country, about 30 kilometres north of Kelowna, were evacuated Saturday evening as wildfire crews battled a spreading grass fire.

Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor told Vernon radio station 107.5 FM that residents of between 200 and 300 homes were told to leave because of the blaze.

Check the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website for updates

"We have, we think, lost some structures," Windsor said.

"It's a big area. We're still trying to save some homes that are in jeopardy right now. It's going to depend on ... whether the wind picks up."

Photos from the scene show flames shooting out of one home. Windsor estimated that the fire was about 10 percent contained by 8 p.m. PT.

A more accurate picture of the Lake county fire growth. 46 mins form near lake to mid ridge. pic.twitter.com/T58DgzvYUV — @vancbcmcarthur

The structure on the left of the red roof house looks as if it has burned down. Water is being pumped on to it. #Lakecountry pic.twitter.com/atuEIJuN0K — @vancbcmcarthur

Bruch Smith of Central Okanagan Emergency Operations estimated that between 50 and 100 people were ordered out of their homes.

The fire was first reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., just south of Lake Country. It was last estimated by the B.C. Wildfire Service at about 30 hectares in size.

"It's a vigorous surface fire, with a moderate rate of spread, and some candling in the trees," said B.C. Wildfire Service spokespeson Ryan Turcot.

That black column of smoke in the middle just starting rising in the last few minutes, can see the flames from across #LakeOkanagan. #cbc pic.twitter.com/jSf6bnWVY9 — @CBCtanya

The blaze is within the jurisdiction of the local fire department, but provincial crews are assisting and the wildfire service has provided a helicopter and 11 planes to help. Nearby municipal firefighters are also pitching in.

An emergency centre for evacuees has opened up at Kelowna's Salvation Army church.