Central Saanich farm for homeless forced to close

A farm in Central Saanich intended to rehabilitate homeless residents now faces imminent closure.

Woodwynn Farms has been struggling for a decade to get fully operational and on Friday, the province's Agricultural Land Commission turned down the Creating Homefulness Society's request to build housing for its potential clients.

The society bought the Greater Victoria-area property, which falls under the agriculture land reserve, in Central Saanich, to create a rehabilitation centre to serve the homeless and recovering addicts in 2009.

The facility is a working farm with an organic market to sell produce and has a cafe and woodworking shop. Those features factored into the ALC's decision to turn down the society's request.

"After several months… they determined that although the goals were laudable, the primary function didn't appear to be agriculture and so were not supportive of that," said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor.

Windsor said the there are four people currently living at the farm, who will have to move elsewhere.

Land use

The district's council had been criticized in the past for not playing a more active role in supporting the farm's continued operation, but because of the land designation, the decision was up to the province.

"When they come forward looking to find pieces of land or work through the rezoning process on lands not in the agricultural land reserve we'd take that in and take it seriously," Windsor toldAll Points West host Jason D'Souza.

With the society being forced to sell the land, some are speculating that the property might be bought by cannabis producers, which Windsor opposes.

"I myself am not supportive of the use of agricultural land for the growing of marijuana, I think in short order our council might be looking at that question," he said.

