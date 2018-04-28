Homeless community helps reunite B.C. woman with beloved bike

When a Vernon, B.C., woman had her beloved bike stolen, she reached out to the city's homeless community for help — and they rallied behind her to get it back.

Mel Schmidt's grandparents gifted her the green and yellow bike in 1996 when she was 17 years old, after her previous bike was stolen.

"When it went missing last week, my heart sank," Schmidt said, who was nevertheless determined to find it again.

"I absolutely knew that I was going to get it back, and so began the search," she told Radio West's Sarah Penton.

Schmidt lives within a few blocks of the local John Howard Society shelter and the Upper Room Mission, so she put in calls to both, asked around at pawn shops, filed a police report and got to work on foot — even though she was busy managing the small business she had recently started up.

She showed the homeless people in the area pictures and told them about her attachment to the bike.

"I was driving around and walking literally every day… I just went directly to them and I was a little bit nervous at first; not going to lie, I was nervous to confront people. I didn't want to say, 'did you steal my bike?'," she said, recognizing that petty theft is fairly common in the area.

But she said she was met with kindness from everyone she approached on the street.

Each day she returned, people recognized her and would update her, saying they were still keeping an eye out for the green and yellow frame.

It was a man named Bill that called Schmidt to say he had found her bike and would wait for her to come pick it up at the Upper Room Mission.

"It was Bill and about three other guys with these big grins on their faces, and there was my bike," she said, although it was missing its seat and both wheels.

Vernon resident Mel Schmidt with Dave, who was part of the group who helped track down and return Schmidt's stolen bike. (Mel Schmidt)

The men told Schmidt they weren't going to stop looking until they found it because they knew the sentimental value attached to the item.

"Speaking with these guys, I've grown my compassion so much more… Now that I know them all there, I'll definitely be walking down and saying hello to the guys."

