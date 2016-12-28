A large fire broke out at a homeless camp in Langley on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were extinguished the flames off Mufford Crescent, near 62nd Avenue just after 11 p.m.

No one was injured, according to the RCMP.

Sgt. Damien Volk said there were only two people at the camp when the fire broke out and both said they were asleep at the time.

The officer said the area, which is a fair way away from the main road, is "frequented" by homeless people.

He said it's possible the blaze was sparked by someone trying to keep warm.

"We can only assume the fire was started by some people who were in the camp at some point, but nobody saw anything," Volk said.

"Whether it just got out of control or if it was started in the bushes, it's hard to say."

The officer said bushes were the only thing damaged in the fire.

With files from Gian Mendoza