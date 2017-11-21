A 31-year-old Kamloops, B.C. man is in custody after two violent home invasions late Monday afternoon.

Kamloops RCMP responded to a residential break in the Dallas neighbourhood around 4:10 p.m. PT on Nov. 20. Police say officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from serious injuries, including lacerations to the head of one man and stab wounds to the other. They had each been involved in separate altercations with the suspect.

Both homeowners were sent to hospital with serious injuries. One remains in hospital this morning.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man in custody is known to police. He was arrested near the scene on Monday evening, and will appear in court today.