Updated
Multiple home invasions send 2 to hospital in Kamloops, B.C.
One man is in custody after two home invasions led to violent altercations that sent two men to hospital with serious injuries in Kamloops, B.C.
1 man in custody after altercations with homeowners during break and enters
A 31-year-old Kamloops, B.C. man is in custody after two violent home invasions late Monday afternoon.
Kamloops RCMP responded to a residential break in the Dallas neighbourhood around 4:10 p.m. PT on Nov. 20. Police say officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from serious injuries, including lacerations to the head of one man and stab wounds to the other. They had each been involved in separate altercations with the suspect.
Both homeowners were sent to hospital with serious injuries. One remains in hospital this morning.
Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man in custody is known to police. He was arrested near the scene on Monday evening, and will appear in court today.
Popular now in news
- 2508 reading nowUpdated
Delayed flight turns into Newfoundland kitchen party at Pearson International Airport
- 1259 reading nowLive Blog
'You have lied to police': Dellen Millard grills co-accused's ex at Laura Babcock murder trial
- 976 reading now
What's ruthenium-106? What you need to know about Russian radiation
- 959 reading now
Liberal government backs bill that demands full implementation of UN Indigenous rights declaration
- 634 reading now
Charlie Rose fired from CBS News; PBS terminates relationship
Discover more from CBC
Reporter describes 'surreal' experience of watching a migrant slave auction in Libya
NEWS
Phoenix payroll mess will take several years and more than $540M to fix, spending watchdog says
N.B. Catholic Church says there may be no money left to compensate sex abuse victims
Hockey Canada's Renney signs letter asking KHL to let its players go to the Olympics
VIDEO
'He has something in his pants that can get him out of any speeding ticket & yes, it's completely legal'
Nebraska regulator who voted against new Keystone XL route says residents not getting 'a fair shake'
POV