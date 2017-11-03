Kamloops RCMP have seized several illegal weapons, stolen identification and drugs after searching a rental unit two blocks from a home where a mid-day shooting happened on Oct. 23.

Local police and the Kelowna RCMP Emergency Response Team searched a rental property not far from the shooting scene on Oct. 27, after some investigation.

Inside they found four firearms, bear spray, a mace, a taser and identification cards of 37 different people, 14 of which had reported identification cards as stolen.

Police also found marijuana and an unknown white powder, which has been sent to Health Canada for analysis.

​Police said the items found in the search were concerning because an uninvolved family with small children lives upstairs.

"The kind people who would have weapons of this type, obviously there's a criminal element there," said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

"These are people who are going to have crime happening around them and you don't want children around that."

"Gunfire is dangerous to anybody but especially you wouldn't want a small child to be injured."

RCMP said they have contacted the landlord of the residence under scrutiny.