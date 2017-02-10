A man charged in connection with the double killings of a Mission, B.C. couple has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thomas Robert Holden was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Last fall, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

He was sentenced Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Justice Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey told the court to conspire to kill is "despicable."

Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley had been dating seven months when they were shot multiple times in their Mission home in 2008. Dudley was the target.

In earlier testimony, court heart that in the years leading up to her killing, Dudley had been a partner with Holden in an illegal marijuana growing ring. Eventually they had an affair.

Relationship soured

The relationship soured and Dudley demanded property and cash from Holden. During the sentencing hearing last month, Crown counsel Jay Fogel told the court Dudley threatened Holden and his family.

Holden hired a hit man for $25,000 to kill Dudley and instructed him 'if her boyfriend is there, kill him too."

Lisa Dudley was shot twice in her Mission home and left for dead but survived four days until police found her paralyzed in a chair. (Dudley Family ) (Courtesy of family)

The case made headlines when it was learned an RCMP officer responding to a shots fired call drove by the house and never got out of the car.

McKay died instantly after he was shot three times, but Dudley was left sitting paralyzed in a chair for four days until a neighbour called police again.

She died soon afterwards in hospital.

Two other men are already in jail in relation to the killings. One pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and the other pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Holden's sentence came after a joint submission by Crown Counsel and the defence.

With files from Belle Puri