A recent cold snap on B.C.'s South Coast led to some snarled commutes and a few cranky locals.

For Cole Cooke, however, the chill created an opportunity to play some pond hockey on a frozen lake near home.

The 20-year-old university student found out that Whonnock Lake near Maple Ridge had turned to ice sometime last week. By Friday, he'd called his brother and his girlfriend to organize a trip.

The trio ended up skating on untouched ice just before sunset, and Cooke filmed the game with his drone.

Parts of the video show other skaters taking advantage of the weather, including someone dressed in a Santa suit.

Typically, footage shot on frozen lakes has backdrops filled with snow-capped mountains and frosted trees — but Cooke's has a long row of green, proving just how short and sweet snowfalls in the Lower Mainland can be.

"We pretty much got in there at the perfect time ... I heard it's turned to slush now," the student said. "It was sweet."

​