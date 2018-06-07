Dawson Creek, B.C., signs 5-year partnership with Hockey Canada in bid to fuel sports tourism

The small city of Dawson Creek has its sights on becoming northern B.C.'s hockey capital after entering a partnership with Hockey Canada to host multiple events over the next five years.

It's the first long-term hosting agreement of its kind that the sport's national governing body has signed.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead said his city was chosen because of its long history hosting major hockey events, the necessary infrastructure and strong support from the community.

"Hockey Canada loves the message about bringing it back into the grassroots of small communities," he told Carolina de Ryk, host of CBC's Daybreak North.

History as hockey hosts

In the past, Dawson Creek has hosted the World Under-17 Men's Hockey Challenge, in 2015 and 2017, as well as the women's national team for a month in 2009 as they trained for the 2010 Olympics.

Bumstead said he's very aware the economic potential of hosting major sporting events.

The under-17s event in 2015 alone brought up to $6 million into the community, prompting the city to put together a strategy for sports tourism.

"We see this pillar that we've signed now with Hockey Canada giving us an anchor to start to build even more on ... sports tourism to diversify the economy for us," Bumstead said.

Dawson Creek has hosted major events like the Under-17 Hockey Challenge in the past. (Encanca Events Centre)

It will also be significant for the development of local hockey talent, Bumstead added.

The city will host multiple events, tournaments and training camps this year, including the Canadian women's national camp in September.

"One of the really amazing messages out of this has been the legacy that's created by hosting these events," Bumstead said.

With files from Daybreak North.