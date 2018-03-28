Professional hockey player ordered to pay for punching 'Good Samaritan'

A former draft pick for the Winnipeg Jets has been ordered to pay more than $34,000 to a 19-year-old 'Good Samaritan' who spoke up for a young woman who was allegedly arguing with the athlete.

According to a provincial small claims court judgment, Ryan Olsen — who now plays for the ECHL Colorado Eagles — turned on Liam Griffen and his friend when they tried to stop him from pushing a woman outside a party in July 2017.

"Olsen said 'I am a professional hockey player. I make more money than you ever will. Let me do my thing,'" Judge Thomas Gove writes in his decision.

"As Griffin and his friend walked away, they said to stop pushing the girl. Olsen followed them with a fist clenched. He punched Liam on the left cheek with his fist. Griffin fell, unconscious. As he hit the ground his head struck the concrete. Apparently, Olsen then knocked Griffin's friend to the ground before leaving."

'Go ahead and take my money'

While Olsen filed a reply to the initial lawsuit claiming self defence, he didn't attend a settlement conference last month. As a result, Gove issued a default judgment to Griffen.

According to the ruling, Griffen was a 19-year-old college student on summer break when he attended the party.

Winnipeg Jets' Ryan Olsen takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Emile Poirier during a prospect exhibition game in 2015. Olsen hasn't played a regular season NHL game. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett)

"Ryan Olsen, aged approximately 23, was also at the party. Griffin knew Olsen's younger siblings but had never met or spoken to Ryan Olsen," Gove writes.

"He knew him by reputation as they both lived in the community of Tsawwassen where Olsen was known as an accomplished hockey player who had been drafted by the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Team and was living in Winnipeg."

Griffen claimed he and his friend saw a woman saying "no" and Olsen yelling "yes" as they left the party.

After the punch, Griffen was taken to hospital. According to the judgment, Delta police attended the scene and took a statement from Griffen. Olsen was released on an undertaking but no criminal charges were laid.

Gove writes that Griffen ran into Olsen in downtown Vancouver last year: "Olsen approached him and said 'I'll do it again. Go ahead and take my money — I have loads of it."

'No acceptance of responsibility'

According to the ruling, Griffen sustained a concussion, a contusion and frontal lobe injury to his right forehead. He needed stitches on his left cheek.

Gove assessed the cost of pain and out-of-pocket expenses at around $24,000. But the judge also added on $10,000 as punitive damages for behaviour he considered harsh, reprehensible and high-handed.

"Griffin's conduct prior to the assault in speaking up for the young female was the pro-social conduct of a 19 year old 'Good Samaritan'. Olsen's response was criminal and deserving of punishment," Gove wrote.

"His statements such as 'Let me do my thing,' show an attitude of entitlement. His statement to Liam five weeks after the incident — 'I'll do it again. Go ahead and take my money — I have loads of it' — show a lack of remorse, no acceptance of responsibility and demonstrate clearly that he has not been deterred."

Despite the 2012 draft by the Winnipeg Jets, Olsen has never played a regular season game in the National Hockey League. He recently played in Austria before returning to play for the ECHL champion Eagles.

Olsen could not be reached for comment.