A hobby farmer in Sooke, B.C. is up in arms about a proposed municipal bylaw that would restrict the use of bows and arrows within the district.

Hobby farmer Eric Boucher raises chickens and ducks on his farm. A bow hunter for 35 years, Boucher says targets pests like raccoons and martens that interfere with his livestock.

The new proposed bylaw bans the discharge of bows or crossbows within the district, adding to an earlier bylaw that prohibited firearms.

Boucher says the proposed bylaw goes too far.

We live in a rural area. - Hobby farmer Eric Boucher

"The restriction limits the use of bows and crossbows to a target tip only," Boucher explained. "If you catch a raccoon or a marten in your chicken coop or your property, it's really not an effective tool to deal with those kind of small predators."

While the proposed bylaw still allows farmers to use firearms to protect livestock if necessary, Boucher does not fall under the exemption. As a hobby farmer, he does not enjoy the same rights and privileges as farmers covered under the Farm Practices (Right to Farm) Act.

"My neighbours around me have chickens, goats, geese, and ducks as well," he said. "[They] own bows or crossbows, and they use them as well."

The bylaw also has exemptions for those practicing with a target tip for recreational purposes and those with hunting permits.

'Is it really worth it all?'

Boucher said he will look for other pest control options including traps, electrified fencing, motion detector lights and increased supervision, but he's not optimistic.

"You get to the point very quickly where you ask yourself, is it really worth it all? Just walk away from it."

He said he hopes council will review or amend the proposed bylaw before adopting it.

"We live in a rural area," he said. "There's probably room for some compromise here between the concerns of people that live in the downtown core and those in the rural area."

The bylaw has gone through three readings so far.

A representative for the District of Sooke said the bylaw is slated to come back to council in February where it may opt to either hold further discussion or move to adopt it.

With files from On The Island

