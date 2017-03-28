The U.S. Coast Guard says a Canadian ship was involved in a massive cocaine bust in international waters over

a 26-day period.

Approximately 14.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized in 17 separate drug boat interceptions. The drugs have a wholesale value of $500 million, according to officials.

Drug smugglers in a speed boat throw bales of cocaine overboard after being spotted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. HMCS Saskatoon out of CFB Esquimalt was involved in the massive cocaine bust that seized 14.5 tonnes of the drug. (U.S. Coast Guard)

In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard said the drugs were seized along Central and South America by HMCS Saskatoon sailing with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team.

The Saskatoon was responsible for intercepting one shipment carrying almost a tonne of cocaine.