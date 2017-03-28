The U.S. Coast Guard says a Canadian ship was involved in a massive cocaine bust in international waters over
a 26-day period.
Approximately 14.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized in 17 separate drug boat interceptions. The drugs have a wholesale value of $500 million, according to officials.
In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard said the drugs were seized along Central and South America by HMCS Saskatoon sailing with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team.
The Saskatoon was responsible for intercepting one shipment carrying almost a tonne of cocaine.