Officials with the Department of National Defence say one of its vessels in the Strait of Georgia — HMCS Calgary — spilled 30,000 litres of fuel on Saturday morning.

The frigate has served in the Canadian Forces and Royal Canadian Navy since 1995.

In a news release, the Canadian Forces said its Maritime Forces (Pacific) have responded to the spill and are working with Environment Climate Change Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and BC Emergency Management to assess its impact.

It is also investigating the cause of the spill, which involved a fuel known as F-76. That's a naval fuel used in compression ignition engines, according to a NATO publication. It's also used in naval gas turbines and ships' boilers for steam raising.

The Department of National Defence says it is responsible for the environmental response and clean up. It will be supported by the Canadian Coast Guard.

In a press release, the Department of National Defence said it does not know the impact the spill may have had on marine life or the environment.

It has asked local airlines, BC Ferries and the public to look for signs of the spill and report them to the the defence department's Regional Joint Operations Centre at 250-363-5848.

Earlier this week, the vessel posted on its Twitter feed about conducting exercises in unusual snowy conditions on B.C.'s West Coast.