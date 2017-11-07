A man is in custody after holding a truck driver at gunpoint near Kamloops, B.C. on Monday evening.

At 6:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 6, Clearwater and Kamloops RCMP say they received reports that a hitchhiker was holding a commercial truck driver at gunpoint.

Police say the driver was heading towards Kamloops when he picked up the hitchhiker near Avola along Highway 5.

Mounties were able to locate and pull over the truck. The driver was unharmed.

The hitchhiker was taken into custody by RCMP. He is previously known to police.

Though picking up a hitchhiker is illegal in B.C., Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the driver will not face any fines.

"In this situation we don't give a guy a ticket after he's been held at gunpoint," Shelkie said.